And Just Like That... Producer Clears Peloton Of All Wrongdoing In Surprise Character Death

At this point, you've probably heard by now, but [REDACTED] from "Sex and the City" died. Yes, the character. Dead. Dunzo. No coming back. And that character seemingly kicked the bucket due to a hardcore Peloton ride — honestly, all of our worst fears when we're cycling hard, or is it just me? — but "And Just Like That..." creator Michael Patrick King revealed that the character's demise had been laid out as a plan all along, and that, ultimately, the death had nothing to do with Peloton.

"First of all, it's true. The Peloton can lengthen your life," King told TheWrap of what happened to Chris Noth's Mr. Big in an interview published on Sunday, December 12. "Riding his Peloton bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event." The "AJLT" showrunner and "Sex and the City" film director also noted that the character had been, up until the time of his death, making it a point to keep up with times — hence his dedication to the exercise bike that seems to kill him.