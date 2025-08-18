Grey's Anatomy: How Did Giacomo Gianniotti's Dr. Andrew DeLuca Die?

This article contains a discussion of mental health.

At this point in the run of "Grey's Anatomy" (which, yes, is still on), a lot of the show's original cast members have left the fictional Seattle hospital that employs Dr. Meredith Grey, the titular physician played by Ellen Pompeo. Hell, even Pompeo has technically left the series, and other OG surgical interns like Dr. Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) have "moved to Switzerland" or, in the case of Dr. Alex Karev (Justin Chambers), left Seattle to reunite with an estranged love. (Meanwhile, poor Dr. George O'Malley, played by T.R. Knight, got hit by a bus, whereas Patrick Dempsey's Dr. Derek Shepherd was killed off in a violent car crash; I didn't say all of these exits were peaceful, necessarily.)

Besides those original players, other actors — and their associated characters, obviously — have dipped in and out of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital (née Seattle Grace Hospital) over the years, and that includes Giacomo Gianniotti's Dr. Andrew DeLuca. Introduced at the very end of the show's 11th season in 2015, Andrew becomes a huge part of "Grey's Anatomy" in season 12 — earning Gianniotti a promotion to the main cast for that season — and was part of yet another B-team of new surgical interns eager to learn from their talented superiors at Grey Sloan.

Andrew is best remembered for a few things. One is that he speaks fluent Italian (as does Gianniotti), and frankly, it's very attractive. Another is his doomed love affair with Dr. Sam Bello (Jeanine Mason), a fellow intern and DACA recipient who self-deports before immigration authorities can get to her. Perhaps the most important, though, is his relationship with Meredith, which turns her entire dynamic on its head — in that she's now an attending dating an intern and once was intern dating Derek, an attending. Andrew and Meredith date for a while but ultimately part ways when he realizes she'll never fully respect him as much as she respected Derek, but their relationship is still very important.

The two things that ultimately loom large over Andrew's character are ... dark. First is the fact that, in season 16, Andrew struggles with a diagnosis of bipolar disorder, and the second is that he dies after being stabbed by a human trafficker. Let me explain — with some help from Gianniotti himself.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.