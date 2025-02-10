5 Things You Need To Know About Grey's Anatomy: B-Team

After its six episodes finished airing, "Grey's Anatomy: B-Team" received an enormous honor from the Television Academy, earning a nomination for Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series in 2018. (It ultimately lost to "James Corden's Next James Corden.") This was after Sarah Drew's Dr. April Kepner was written off of the main show, and in August of 2018, she spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and said that she was quite proud of her work on "B-Team" and thrilled over its Emmy nod.

Acknowledging that she wasn't happy regarding her exit from "Grey's Anatomy," Drew said that while she knew there was a possibility of "B-Team" earning an Emmy nomination, she never expected it. "I knew when we started putting the whole series together because there were certain rules we had to follow in order to be eligible for a nomination," Drew said at the time. "I've been submitted as an actor for an Emmy every year but that didn't mean anything. It was a great, huge, wonderful surprise to get that nomination. The whole 'B-Team,' we were just out of our minds. I'm still pinching myself over the whole thing." With that said, in 2024, Drew told her former fellow co-stars Camilla Luddington and Jessica Capshaw (Dr. Jo Wilson and Dr. Arizona Robbins) that receiving love for her Emmy nomination after being fired felt weird on the duo's podcast "Call It What It Is." (Capshaw was let go from "Grey's Anatomy" at the same time as Drew.) As Drew put it, "We were unceremoniously let go in a way that felt mean and unjust, and, because of that, the outpouring of love was so enormous it was like you were sitting there watching people [eulogize you]." Clearly, she loves "B-Team," but is maybe still (understandably) aggrieved about how she left "Grey's Anatomy."

"Grey's Anatomy" is streaming on Hulu and Netflix now, and "B-Team" is available on YouTube.