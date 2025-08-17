Grey's Anatomy: Who Does Meredith End Up With On The Series?

You can't discuss Meredith's love life on "Grey's Anatomy" without talking quite a lot about Derek Shepherd, a neurosurgeon played by Patrick Dempsey. In the show's pilot, Meredith kicks a naked Derek out of her house after picking him up at a bar the night before, only to discover, on her first day of work at what's then named Seattle Grace Hospital, Derek is one of her bosses. Despite the fact that she's a surgical intern and Derek is an attending, the two do start dating ... but their first attempt at a relationship is totally derailed when Derek's estranged (and secret, up until this point) wife Dr. Addison Montgomery-Shepherd (Kate Walsh) shows up in Seattle to get her man back.

When Addison leaves the show in season 3, Meredith and Derek have a shot — but Meredith's fear of commitment gets in their way. The pair finally get back together for good at the end of season 4, get "married" on a Post-It in the season 5 finale, and start trying to start a family in season 6. When Derek, who's named the chief of surgery in season 6, is shot by a former patient's angry and grieving husband, the stress of the entire situation results in Meredith miscarrying her first pregnancy.

Ultimately, Derek and Meredith adopt a baby girl from Africa named Zola, who came to Seattle as part of a program that provided children in Malawi with much-needed medical care, and in the season 9 finale, Meredith gives birth to their son Derek Bailey Shepherd (who's usually referred to as just Bailey in honor of Chandra Wilson's Dr. Miranda Bailey, who saves Meredith's life while she's in childbirth). Despite some speed bumps in their now officially legal marriage (the two wed at City Hall during Zola's adoption process), things go pretty well for Meredith and Derek in the aftermath of that, even when Derek wants to move the entire family to Washington D.C. in season 11. However, this is when Derek is grievously injured in a car crash and put on life support at a rural hospital that fails to give him the full exam he needs, and Meredith has to make the decision to turn the machines off. She then disappears for a two-episode arc, titled "She's Leaving Home," and it's ultimately revealed that she was pregnant at the time of Derek's death; when she returns to Seattle, she does so with their daughter Ellis Shepherd alongside Zola and Bailey. Derek is, without question, Meredith's most important romantic relationship on "Grey's Anatomy" — so, who follows him?