The Correct Order To Watch Every Grey's Anatomy Show

When "Grey's Anatomy" premiered as a mid-season replacement in March of 2005 thanks to creator and showrunner Shonda Rhimes, it's safe to say that nobody genuinely thought it would keep running and running and running until it became the longest-running medical drama in TV history. As of this writing, the show is partway through airing its 21st season — and even though Ellen Pompeo, the star of the series who puts the Grey in "Grey's Anatomy" as Dr. Meredith Grey, left the show as a main cast member in its 19th season, it shows no signs of stopping.

Due to the fact that, in real life, hospitals change personnel with some regularity and new intern classes begin their residencies each summer, "Grey's Anatomy" is able to remain (relatively) fresh even with hundreds of episodes under its belt, introducing new intern classes every few years to keep the momentum going. Beyond that, though, the series has inspired at least one spin-off — centered around a character who was only meant to appear in a guest role before she performed extraordinarily well with test audiences — and has crossed over with another Rhimes project, so here's an important question: is there a correct order when it comes to watching the Grey's Cinematic Universe?

Yes and no, honestly. I've been watching "Grey's Anatomy" since the first season aired, and while there is a very convoluted way to switch between three different shows to keep the timeline completely sacred, there's also an easier way to make your way through all of them and keep your sanity intact. "Grey's Anatomy" will be your starting point, followed by "Private Practice" and then "Station 19" — and along the way, you'll notice a whole bunch of crossover episodes.