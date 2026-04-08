First Euphoria Season 3 Reactions Are Mostly Negative, But Critics Agree On One Thing

Critics are weighing in on the third (and perhaps final?) season of "Euphoria," the high-stakes drama created and engineered by Sam Levinson. So is the series that won Zendaya not one but two Emmy awards for playing young addict Rue still worth watching after a long wait, a time jump, and a disconcerting final trailer that left fans in suspense about their favorite characters? Nobody's ... sure.

To call critics "split" over "Euphoria" season 3 is an understatement. Writing for the BBC, Caryn James gave the season a rating of 2 out of 5 stars and wrote, "It is a strained attempt to make the closed circle of friends it follows, now in their early 20s, somehow the same only different." Daniel Fienberg agreed and built upon that point for The Hollywood Reporter: "The show has become increasingly busy, without necessarily becoming increasingly involving and, especially in the second episode, I was intellectually checked out much more than was ideal." Over at The Wrap, Hunter Ingram continued that train of thought, writing, "It's hard to root for people who aren't interested in rooting for themselves, and too few of these characters have been given the capacity for it."

So are there any positive critical reviews of "Euphoria" season 3? Yes, actually ... though they were somewhat measured, like Meghan O'Keefe for Decider. "After watching the first three episodes of Euphoria season 3, it's unclear whether there's hope for Rue and her friends, but there's definitely a chance this polarizing HBO show might end its run on an incandescent high note," she wrote. There's one clear winner in this whole situation, though, and that's Zendaya.