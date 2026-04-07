The Drama: Fans Think They've Found The Real Villain In Zendaya's Divisive Comedy

Do not attend any weddings or continue reading this article if you haven't seen "The Drama," the new dark comedy starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson. You've been warned: full spoilers lie ahead!

Kristoffer Borgli's bleak, uncomfortable, and thought-provoking dark comedy "The Drama" has fans absolutely freaking out on social media — and it looks like they've pinpointed the "real villain" of the movie. It's not Zendaya's Emma Harwood, who's set to marry Robert Pattinson's Charlie Thompson before she reveals a secret that changes everything. It's Alana Haim's Rachel.

If you've seen "The Drama" — and, based on the movie's solid box-office haul, it's quite possible that you did — you know that the secret Emma reveals is that, as a lonely and depressed teenager, she planned a school shooting. She very nearly went through with it, but after a different mass act of violence at a mall killed one of her classmates, she changed course and instead, quite ironically, became an anti-gun activist. This is the secret that Emma shares, one drunken night, with Charlie and their friends Rachel and Mike (Mamoudou Athie). Why? It's actually Rachel's fault; she and Mike reveal that they shared the worst things they'd ever done before their own wedding, so they go around and share them again. Mike used an ex-girlfriend as a human shield against an aggressive dog, Rachel locked a young neighbor into a secluded and abandoned RV for many hours (at least overnight, possibly for multiple days), and Charlie cyber-bullied someone. When Emma shares her secret, Rachel absolutely erupts, claiming that her negative reaction is because Rachel's cousin Sam (Anna Baryshnikov) is in a wheelchair because of a mass shooting.

As "The Drama" continues, though, Rachel's behavior looks like the least acceptable — and fans are taking notice on social media. In fact, they've decided that Rachel is the story's bad guy.