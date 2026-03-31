The Drama Review: Zendaya And Robert Pattinson Shine In This Uncomfortable Dramedy

Even though "cancel culture" may not be a real thing anymore, there's no doubt that moral fortitude has become currency in our highly front-facing, always-online social landscape. Just as folks have learned that performatively being a good person (whether or not they actually are) pays dividends, they've also realized that it's just as easy for a mere opinion of theirs, let alone an actual action, to sink their moral clout. Additionally, romantic relationships have been a perennial source of tiny disagreements growing to cataclysmic proportions, long before the social media age. Most people, particularly newlyweds, tend to overlook their partner's flaws. "The Drama" strikes right at the worst possible Venn Diagram intersection of all these topics. What if, just before your wedding, you discovered a horrific secret about your partner's past, something that doesn't just reflect badly on them but could easily make you look bad if you choose to remain with them, too?

It's this thorny topic that writer/director Kristoffer Borgli delves into with his fourth feature, and when it comes to delivering on the promise of its title, the film doesn't disappoint. Borgli has fostered an auteurist reputation for himself as a provocateur, and his movies like "Sick of Myself," "Dream Scenario," and now "The Drama" feel like they have more in common with Danish rascals like Lars Von Trier and Nicolas Winding Refn than Borgli's Norwegian contemporaries. Or perhaps Borgli is looking more toward the Swedes; "The Drama" features the prominent placement of a poster for 1969's "The Passion of Anna," and Borgli's film plays like Ingmar Bergman by way of Albert Brooks. In any case, "The Drama" is a cinematic Trojan horse: it's a breezy farce that feels uncomfortably ominous, and it's also a star-studded romance movie which could set off a discourse bomb.