John C. Reilly Says Alana Haim Reminds Him Of Joaquin Phoenix In Licorice Pizza

John C. Reilly has the "Licorice Pizza" hook-up and he is dishing out (sorry) all of the details. While the rest of us are waiting somewhat patiently to immerse ourselves in the world of Paul Thomas Anderson's upcoming film, which promises to be full of Valley vibes, Reilly (who has worked with PTA on many movies and has a cameo in "Licorice Pizza") has already seen a rough cut and is ready to speak his mind.

The comedy star sat down with one of the stars of "Licorice Pizza," Alana Haim of the band Haim (surprise!) for Interview magazine and chatted about Haim's first-ever film role, how it felt to act with her co-star Cooper Hoffman (son of Philip Seymour Hoffman) and heaped praise on her performance all at the same time.

As Reilly explained in the interview: "When Paul sent me that first screen test [of Cooper and Alana], I was like, 'Dude, if you can keep them feeling this free, I think you've got a movie." This makes sense considering everything we've seen about "Licorice Pizza" so far. Based on the trailer alone, the movie looks like freewheeling tribute to California in the '70s through the lens of young love. Although things will certainly get weirder and more complicated than that (It's a PTA movie after all), this seems like the kind of movie that's going work its way onto a lot of people's mood boards.