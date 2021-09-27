Licorice Pizza Trailer Breakdown: Meet Your LA Summer Mood Board

Right after Bowie roasts Haim, we cut to a sweet and youthfully confident scene where Hoffman leans in to whisper to one of his friends, "I met the girl I'm going to marry one day." And we get some fun and sexy shots of them wandering around together at night, as well as shots of Haim experiencing some classic teen angst in the form of her parents yelling at her (presumably for hanging out with a boy). It's important to note here that everyone's outfits look fantastically vintage, and the youthfulness of this film is off the charts. It makes you wish you could spend all night drinking homemade Slurpee rum and Cokes on the hood of your best friend's car while you fight about who gets the aux. Or in this case, the 8-track.

And yet, PTA is able to dial up the youthfulness from 10 to 11. Between the quick shots of Hoffman sitting in a waiting room with a row of incredibly dapper kids and a shot of him surrounded by child actors on a stage, it becomes pretty clear that Hoffman himself is/was a child actor ... who is becoming a man actor?

In a very adult, dimly lit restaurant, Haim asks Hoffman point blank, "So how'd you become such a hotshot actor?" and Hoffman confidently, but also a little sarcastically responds, "I'm a showman, that's what I'm meant to do." These short burst of scenes do an excellent job at characterizing Haim and Hoffman very quickly; she's mature and unaffected while he's unabashedly confident with himself and his life.