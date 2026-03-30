Euphoria Season 3 Trailer: HBO's Hit Teen Drama Returns With A Time Jump

It's been four long years, but HBO's hit drama "Euphoria" is finally returning for season 3, and a new trailer just dropped! As Rue (Zendaya) explained in the previous trailer, the story picks up again "a few years after high school," which is a pretty big time jump from season 2. And, like a lot of Gen Zers, it seems like the former students of East Highland High School are struggling to find direction in a tumultuous world.

Series protagonist Rue is putting her experience to work in the illicit drug-dealing industry, which can be lucrative but isn't an ideal environment for someone trying to stay sober. Especially when, as the new trailer for "Euphoria" season 3 depicts, the job requires you to smuggle drugs by swallowing them.

The trailer also catches us up with Rue's former classmates. Nate (Jacob Elordi) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) are married, and Cassie is pursuing a career as a content creator with the dubious help of her former best friend, Maddy (Alexa Demie). Meanwhile, Lexi's (Maude Apatow) controversial high school play from "Euphoria" season 2 was apparently such a hit that it launched her into a Hollywood career. Finally, Rue's former flame Jules (Hunter Schafer) has settled into the luxurious life of a sugar baby, which brings her back into the path of Nate's dad, Cal Jacobs (played by the late Eric Dane).