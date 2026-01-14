Euphoria Season 3 Trailer Brings Zendaya's Long-Delayed HBO Series Back To Life

Yes, siree, that's just how I remember my early 20s, too. In all seriousness, "Euphoria" is what happens when an edgy show becomes mainstream and suddenly has to address the experiences of a much wider swath of viewers. Whereas season 1 was designed to speak directly to its intended audience (i.e. those who could personally relate to the extremely messy and complicated lives of its teens, as alien as their experiences were to everyone else), season 2 responded to the series' sudden viral fame by diving straight into the deep end of gonzo town. Then again, the same thing happened to "Riverdale" (the "Twin Peaks" of its time — no, that's not a joke), so who am I to say that season 3 won't find its groove in the wake of the show's big time jump. A similar skip ahead worked wonders for "Riverdale," after all.

Keeping that in mind, a fourth season of "Euphoria" seems like a long shot for now. With Zendaya starring in every other tentpole nowadays (she'll appear in "The Odyssey," "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," and "Dune: Part Three" in 2026 alone), Hunter Schafer lining up much-hyped projects like the series "Blade Runner 2099" and "Mother Mary" (one of several amazing-sounding 2026 movies that you may not know about yet), their returning co-star Jacob Elordi earning Oscar buzz for his work in "Frankenstein" ahead of his turn as Heathcliff in Emerald Fennell's controversial box office smash in the making "Wuthering Heights," and Sydney Sweeney desperately trying to score a hit without Amanda Seyfried, it's kind of a miracle season 3 came together at all.

You can see the results for yourself when "Euphoria" season 3 premieres April 12, 2026.