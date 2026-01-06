Sydney Sweeney's The Housemaid Sequel Faces A Major Problem

Paul Feig's heightened, campy thriller "The Housemaid," which became a surprising box-office juggernaut after its release in December 2025, is officially getting a sequel. This sounds like great news if you've seen the movie; /Film's own Witney Seibold praised this compulsively watchable, unexpectedly hilarious, and insanely gory movie by calling it an "excellent, wicked drama" in the vein of Feig's previous thriller, 2018's "A Simple Favor." It's actually a little more complicated, though — and as someone who slogged through author Freida McFadden's entire "Housemaid" novel series, this could be bad news.

Why? Amanda Seyfried's character, Nina Winchester, does not appear in the literary sequel "The Housemaid's Secret," and Seyfried is, by a long shot, the best part of "The Housemaid."

A Lionsgate press release revealed today that Feig and the film's other co-lead, Sydney Sweeney, would return for a "Housemaid" sequel after the first was a runaway hit for its studio. This makes some amount of sense, considering the movie does clearly end with a tease of a potential follow-up. McFadden's sequel novel, "The Housemaid's Secret," gives Millie a whole new situation wherein she works for a seemingly perfect couple with tensions simmering just under the surface, but notably, it's not Nina, whose problems are pretty neatly solved by the end of the first book and movie. Spoilers ahead, but here's precisely how "The Housemaid" sets up a sequel, and why I'm worried about it working without Seyfried.