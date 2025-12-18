The Testament Of Ann Lee Review: Amanda Seyfried Is Divine In This Jaw-Dropping Musical

I've never seen anything quite like "The Testament of Ann Lee." That's the type of hyperbolic opening statement I usually like to avoid when crafting a review, but Mona Fastvold's gloriously unique spiritual musical is truly one of a kind — a swooning, dizzying experience filled with song and dance meant to conjure up a kind of religious ecstasy. I'm not sure this type of movie is destined to find a wide audience, but I am absolutely thrilled it exists. Are you tired of the same old slop being churned out by Hollywood? Are you bored with lifeless musicals that fail to quicken the pulse and rile up the blood? The answer to your prayers is here in the form of "The Testament of Ann Lee," one of the best movies of the year.

Amanda Seyfried, who has another movie opening this month, gives arguably the best performance of 2025 as Ann Lee, the woman who lead the Shaker (or "Shaking Quakers") movement in the 1700s. The Shakers were a religious sect that used song and dance as a form of worship, and Fastvold uses that concept and runs wild with it, creating a musical full of haunting, sensual movements and songs that inspire a feeling of being enveloped by some sort of supernatural force. Composer Daniel Blumberg took actual Shaker hymns to craft many of the songs in the film, and while I don't think you can call any of them "toe tappers," they made the hairs on the back of my neck stand on end. Hearing them, one can fully understand why and how Ann Lee became such a holy figure.

Played with raw, unflinching elation by Seyfried, who has never been as good as she is here, Ann Lee is seen as the Second Coming of Christ who leads her followers from Manchester to America, building a community that takes to the woods to move as if they're possessed by unseen forces. Choreographer Celia Rowlson-Hall has found a way to make the dance movements look both spontaneous and meticulously designed, which is stunning to behold.