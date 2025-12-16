The Housemaid Review: Sydney Sweeney And Amanda Seyfried Lead Paul Feig's Excellent, Wicked Drama

Paul Feig is a great filmmaker, provided you give him a great script. As a comedy director, Feig often flounders, unwisely allowing his cast of comedians to indulge in insufferable improv and unfunny chatter, perhaps hoping to find comedy organically. He'll then edit them in a slow and unappealing fashion, stretching an ostensibly light and bubbly film to the breaking point of tolerability. His cop comedy "The Heat" is 117 minutes. His spy comedy "Spy" is 120 minutes. His insufferable take on "Ghostbusters" was 116 minutes, which was about 115 minutes too long.

But hand him a script that is tight and wicked and pointed, and he thrives. One needn't look further than 2018's "A Simple Favor" to see Feig's greatest strengths in action. That film, written by Jessica Sharzer, was a twisted, tense, marvelously campy soap opera, dripping with queer energy and laced with catty barbs. It helped that its two leads — Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively — 100% understood the assignment. Feig clearly has an affinity for the complex clashes between women of different classes. Feig found his niche with "Favor," and many fans of that film (myself included) wanted to see if he'd ever tackled similar material again.

We got our wish with "The Housemaid." Written by Rebecca Sonnenshine, based on a novel by Freida McFadden, "The Housemaid" is another excellent, wicked drama about the interplay between a rich woman and the woman she hires, but is now darker and more aggressive. There's much less camp this time. Feig's film is expressly about class and abuse, and the way women can come to resent and victimize one another ... but also how they can form a bond of solidarity within an abusive web.