Why Director Paul Feig Was Scared To Make Another Simple Favor [SXSW]

It's been nearly seven years, but director Paul Feig is back with his first-ever sequel in the form of "Another Simple Favor." This is the follow-up to the filmmaker's decadent, complex mystery thriller "A Simple Favor," which was released theatrically in 2018. Headlined by Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, it was a big hit in its day. Now, the folks at Amazon have ponied up the dough to bring the gang back for a sequel, which will premiere directly on Prime Video.

Feig, who is best known as the director of comedies like "Bridesmaids" and "Spy," had some reservations about making a sequel to what is arguably his most serious movie to date. He explained ahead of the world premiere of "Another Simple Favor" at this year's SXSW in Austin, Texas that he was worried about living up to the original. In his mind, it was a reasonable fear, as most sequels tend not to be great:

"'A Simple Favor' is such a special film to me. I don't normally make sequels because I'm terrified of them. Because most sequels aren't great, and it was really scary. But we just kind of thought, I just love these characters so much. Anna and Blake are so amazing. Their chemistry is through the roof, and then all of the rest of the cast...everybody is so good."

For what it's worth, the reactions to the sequel out of the premiere have largely been positive. I was lucky enough to see it and, for my money, "Another Simple Favor" is sexier and sillier than its predecessor (you can check out my full review for /Film here).