Why Director Paul Feig Was Scared To Make Another Simple Favor [SXSW]
It's been nearly seven years, but director Paul Feig is back with his first-ever sequel in the form of "Another Simple Favor." This is the follow-up to the filmmaker's decadent, complex mystery thriller "A Simple Favor," which was released theatrically in 2018. Headlined by Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, it was a big hit in its day. Now, the folks at Amazon have ponied up the dough to bring the gang back for a sequel, which will premiere directly on Prime Video.
Feig, who is best known as the director of comedies like "Bridesmaids" and "Spy," had some reservations about making a sequel to what is arguably his most serious movie to date. He explained ahead of the world premiere of "Another Simple Favor" at this year's SXSW in Austin, Texas that he was worried about living up to the original. In his mind, it was a reasonable fear, as most sequels tend not to be great:
"'A Simple Favor' is such a special film to me. I don't normally make sequels because I'm terrified of them. Because most sequels aren't great, and it was really scary. But we just kind of thought, I just love these characters so much. Anna and Blake are so amazing. Their chemistry is through the roof, and then all of the rest of the cast...everybody is so good."
For what it's worth, the reactions to the sequel out of the premiere have largely been positive. I was lucky enough to see it and, for my money, "Another Simple Favor" is sexier and sillier than its predecessor (you can check out my full review for /Film here).
Paul Feig knows most sequels aren't as good as the original
While audiences have yet to weigh in, in the early going at least, it seems like Feig managed to skirt his worst fears about making a sequel. Feig was coming off of his comedy "Jackpot," which was not exactly a hit with critics, which probably makes the early reception for "Another Simple Favor" all the more sweet. Speaking further ahead of the screening, Feig explained that he couldn't shake the feeling that there was more to do with these characters, which led him to crack this new story.
"It just felt like there's something more to be done with these characters, but you don't want to repeat the first movie. So, what do we do? Well, let's take them to Italy. So that's what's going to happen in this film. I think you'll have a great time, we had so much fun making it."
Feig has made several hits in the past, including "Bridesmaids," yet he's never been eager to make a sequel for fear of living up to what came before. Does his experience on this film make more sequels to his earlier work more likely? Who knows, but at the very least, him getting over that fear allowed this movie to exist.
The sequel also stars Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Alex Newell, Aparna Nancherla, Kelly McCormack, Michele Morrone, Elizabeth Perkins, and Allison Janney.
"Another Simple Favor" arrives on Prime Video on May 1, 2025. Here's the official synopsis:
Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) reunite on the beautiful island of Capri for Emily's extravagant nuptials to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.