New Awkwafina & John Cena Comedy Is A Prime Video Hit – Despite Being A Rotten Tomatoes Flop

According to streaming viewership tracker FlixPatrol, "Jackpot!" is seeing worldwide streaming success. As the site's Top 10 tracker shows, "Jackpot!" is currently the number one film in the world on Prime Video. That's impressive enough, but a look under the hood reveals an even more triumphant debut for Awkwafina's critically-maligned action comedy. As of August 28, the film is number one in 66 countries around the world and is charting in 108. Not only that, "Jackpot!" has been the number one most-watched film on Prime Video for a full seven days in 46 of those countries, including the United States, where it still sits atop the charts.

That's pretty impressive for a film that The Observer called "a tedious amalgam of things you've already seen" and that the Daily Telegraph described as something that "unfolds out like a cut PlayStation scene that never gets to the point." Of course, Rotten Tomatoes' percentage score can be misleading. In this case, the 30% is simply a rough estimate of how many of the 69 critics included in the score actually liked the movie. Consulting the average rating on RT, which attempts to actually represent how critics graded the movie, reveals "Jackpot!" managed 4.7 out of 10 — not much better than 30%, but still.

However you look at it, then, "Jackpot!" was never going to be a critical hit. But since Awkwafina and her "Kung Fu Panda 4" co-star Jack Black gave /Film one of the best (and weirdest) interviews in the site's history, we can't really fault her all that much. What's more, there's also no question "Jackpot!" has found an audience among streamers, which, depending on your view of the streaming age, may or may not be all that much of a triumph.