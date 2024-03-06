/Film Interviewed Jack Black And Awkwafina And It Got Real Weird, Real Quick

The "Kung Fu Panda" franchise has become a staple of DreamWorks Animation, and it's easy to see why: It's a funny movie series with great action and memorable characters.

A big part of the series' success is due to its stellar voice casting — heard in both the extended cast of A-listers like Dustin Hoffman and James Hong, as well as in Jack Black's electrifying performance as Po the Panda. Black infuses the character with charisma and, as Po would call it, awesomeness. As our review indicates, "Kung Fu Panda 4" changes things up, becoming more of a buddy cop movie with Po going on an adventure with a new character named Zhen, played by Awkwafina.

/Film was invited to participate in a junket with Black and Awkwafina, where the plan was to ask questions about the making of the film and crafting their performances.

As you can see from the full video above, that wasn't exactly what went down.

Junkets are a funny thing. They are repetitive and not particularly useful for informative questions and answers. You sit around for hours to only talk for 10 minutes or less, while the actors sit around repeating the same answers for hours at a time. This means that everyone, from the actors to the journalists, are desperate to break the monotony and do something different, including throwing interview questions out the window and going with the flow.

Before my interview time, I had heard that Jack Black was having fun and joking around with the interviewers. That meant I was going to need to do a lot of improvising to get on his wavelength rather than stick to my planned questions.

Still, that wasn't enough to prepare me for how goofy and funny this interview got. Instead, it was the type of conversation where questions about voice acting turned into kung fu demonstrations and a little music session.