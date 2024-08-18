One Of Mike Myers' Biggest Career Flops Is Getting New Attention On Netflix

After the success of Ron Howard's "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (a hit so big even the 2018 animated remake broke box office records), it was a no-brainer for Hollywood to look to other Dr. Seuss books for inspiration for its next success. DreamWorks quickly set its sights on "The Cat in the Hat" and greenlit a live-action adaptation with a budget over $100 million, tapping another Canadian-born comedic A-lister to star in the film — in this case, Mike Myers, an actor who was at the peak of his career, starring in both the "Austin Powers" trilogy AND "Shrek" at the same time. The 2003 film also starred Spencer Breslin and Dakota Fanning, the former a popular actor with kids at the time thanks to "The Santa Clause 2" and the latter a phenomenal young actor too good for this disappointing project.

And yet, the film was so hated that Dr. Seuss' widow, Audrey Geisel, literally banned any more of Seuss' works from getting live-action film adaptations. Arguably even worse, it made it so, for a while, Illumination was the only studio making Seuss adaptations. "I think we succeeded in screwing it up for everyone else," director Bo Welch once told SYFY WIRE. Indeed, it was a colossal disaster that bombed at the box office (only making $133.8 million worldwide) and helped to derail Myers' career, in case you're wondering why he's made so many "Shrek" sequels since then.

But despite what critics and audiences may have thought more than 20 years ago, streaming has given every movie — no matter how bad — a chance to become a worldwide phenomenon for at least a couple of weeks. Sure enough, the time has come for the live-action "Cat in the Hat" to get a second chance at life thanks to Netflix.