Another Simple Favor Review: Anna Kendrick & Blake Lively Shine In This Silly, Sexy Sequel [SXSW]

Director Paul Feig's 2018 thriller "A Simple Favor" feels like it came out a lifetime ago. In some ways it did. The film, which starred Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, was a theatrical hit before the pandemic completely altered cinema as we know it. Now, it's a streaming-dominated landscape. Somewhat ironically, the prevalence of streaming has allowed Feig to reunite Kendrick and Lively for a sequel, made for a streamer, specifically Amazon Prime Video, seven years later. For both better and worse, "Another Simple Favor" is a truly decadent, far more silly, even sexier affair. In some ways, it's the perfect streaming movie.

The sequel picks up several years after the events of the first film and centers on Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick), who is unexpectedly visited by her old friend Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) after being released from prison. They reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy for Emily's extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman, with Stephanie serving as the maid of honor. Stephanie is suspicious of Emily's motivations but tags along anyway, in no small part to help sell her book about their previous encounter. Naturally, murder and intrigue follows as this wedding unfolds, putting Stephanie and Emily in the middle of an even more twisted series of events once again.

It wouldn't be fair to call "A Simple Favor" a totally grounded motion picture. It's certainly lavish, and the mystery unravels in ways that only a movie could truly allow. Yet, it does maintain a more grounded quality to it, and it's arguably Feig's most serious movie to date. With "Another Simple Favor," Feig leaves the ground behind for something far more campy and salacious. Mileage is going to vary on how appealing that is but it certainly feels like popcorn entertainment designed for the streaming era.