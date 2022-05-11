A Simple Favor 2 Will Reunite Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, And Director Paul Feig

In Paul Feig's hands, "A Simple Favor" plays out like a zanier, more irreverent version of "Gone Girl," powered by Kendrick and Lively's onscreen chemistry. It's not a film that ends with any obvious setup for a sequel, but I certainly wouldn't say no to one, either. Feig's movie lacks the biting satire of David Fincher's "Gone Girl" film adaptation, but it makes up the difference with self-aware, cheeky humor, and a lot more queer energy. And did I mention Lively's fabulous suits? Because they really are to die for.

"A Simple Favor" ends with Stephanie developing her vlog into a TV series and taking up a career as a part-time detective, so I imagine the sequel will build on that by giving her a new mystery to unravel. Perhaps Emily will assist her from prison (for those who haven't seen the film, it's a long story), acting as the Hannibal Lecter to her Clarice Starling? Or maybe Emily breaks out and it's up to Stephanie to find her? Either way, I'm keen to learn more about how Feig and his crew intend to build upon the first movie, especially if the plan is to make a sequel that's basically their version of "Knives Out."

Beyond that? My only request is that Feig include a musical number like the one he cut from the first movie. Yes, that is a real thing.