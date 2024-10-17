The Terrifying True Story Of Netflix's Crime Thriller Woman Of The Hour

An important part of "Woman of the Hour," according to Anna Kendrick and Ian McDonald, is that the story doesn't glamorize Rodney Alcala — and instead gives center stage to the women he preyed upon, making sure that their stories surpass that of the man who cut their lives short. (With creators like Ryan Murphy coming under fire for glamorizing figures like Jeffrey Dahmer, this definitely feels refreshing.) During their research on Alcala's "Dating Game" episode — which Kendrick says was quite hard to find, leading her to rely on websites like Newspapers.com — Kendrick recalled that she discovered an article with the address of one of Alcala's victims, leading to a striking realization when Kendrick realized she knew precisely where the woman had lived ... and that the woman could possibly have heard the sounds of the Pacific Ocean when she died. As a result, Kendrick and McDonald worked this concept into the film, hoping to give a voice to the voiceless.

As for McDonald, who penned the script before Kendrick ever signed on, he found Alcala particularly fascinating as a subject due to the fact that, unlike other famous serial killers, he apparently gave off a very creepy vibe that probably should have raised suspicion. "In true crime circles you'll sometimes hear people say, 'Oh yeah, he's kind of like Ted Bundy,'" McDonald told Tudum. "But the truth of the matter is, he's kind of the opposite. Ted Bundy was a chameleon. He was really good at pretending to be something he wasn't. And Rodney Alcala really seems to have flouted a lot of his worst tendencies. It wasn't that he was being sneaky, it's that other people were kind of actively looking the other way."

"There are so many heroes in this story, but the heroes were outnumbered and outgunned by basically incompetence and negligence and a culture that did not prioritize victims," Kendrick said of the people surrounding Alcala who never reported anything. "Woman of the Hour" drops on Netflix on October 18.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).