Woman Of The Hour Review: Anna Kendrick Delivers A Thrilling Directorial Debut [TIFF 2023]

This year's Toronto International Film Festival was filled with actors turned directors, which is always a big gamble. Not every actor-filmmaker is a Jordan Peele or a Clint Eastwood, and just because you spend a lot of time on set watching the director and the crew do their job doesn't mean you have a vision. Interestingly enough, the best and most confidently made of these movies at the festival was not some prestige drama, but "Woman of the Hour," a thriller and the directorial debut of Anna Kendrick.

Even if the script suffers from some issues — mostly framing and structure — Kendrick has a clear vision for the film, a terrifying stranger-than-fiction retelling of the time a serial rapist and killer went on national TV and participated in a dating show. With some interesting visuals, tense set pieces, and fantastic performances by Kendrick and Daniel Zovatto, who plays the killer, Rodney Alcala, this is one of the biggest surprises of the festival, and one hugely thrilling and entertaining film.

Kendrick plays aspiring actress Sheryl (a fictionalized version of Cheryl Bradshaw) who has struggled to book many jobs since moving to Los Angeles and has to endure horrible auditions with casting directors who casually remark on her appearance right in front of her. On the verge of calling it quits, Sheryl gets a new shot, an offer to appear on the dating TV show "The Dating Game" in 1978, which her agent thinks will give Sheryl exposure. The game goes surprisingly well — once Sheryl goes off-script — and she finds a date.

The only problem is that her date is a serial killer.