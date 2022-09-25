Relative Of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Says Netflix's Monster Is 'Retraumatizing' Their Family

The blood was in the water for Netflix's "Dahmer" well before the series hit the streaming platform on September 21, 2022. The awkward full title aside ("DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"), the series should have been Netflix gold: it combined the streamer's knack for dramatic true-crime storytelling with the star power of Evan Peters and Ryan Murphy (Peters played the lead role, Murphy — who created hits like "Glee" and "American Crime Story" — co-created and produced). Certainly, there's been no shortage of content about or inspired by serial-killers in recent years, especially on Netflix.

So why did "Dahmer" drop with such a quietly squishy plop?

"Dahmer" did not received the traditional Netflix treatment, which is never a good sign. As Stuart Heritage notes in The Guardian, the lack of marketing and manufactured buzz for the series screams of low-faith from the streamer:

"Dahmer" just arrived. There was no premiere. No media were granted preview access, none of the show's stars were made available for interview. Unless you caught the perfunctory trailer that slid out online five days before the show's release, you would be forgiven for not knowing it existed at all.

The show's ratings are, so far, mixed, with audiences apparently being more receptive to the show than critics. Heritage describes "Dahmer" as "an almost unwatchably queasy show," noting that rather than focus on the victims or the impact, "Dahmer is undoubtedly fetishised" in the series, which "is unfortunately too infatuated with its star attraction." But among the show's biggest critics are the real-life family members of Dahmer's victims, some of whom are actually depicted in the show — and the experience, far from feeling cathartic, is forcing them to relive the worst moments of their lives.