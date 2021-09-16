Netflix Promises/Threatens Relationship With Ryan Murphy Is 'Just Beginning'

Depending on which side of the aisle you sit on, you'll either be elated or annoyed by the news that Netflix's long-time partnership with "American Horror Story" creator Ryan Murphy is "just beginning," according to Peter Friedlander, the head of US scripted projects.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on September 16, the outlet inquired about Friedlander's perspective on the streaming giant's partnership with Murphy. "I'm new to the Ryan relationship," the exec explained. "What we've been focused on is his new slate, with 'Monster' and 'The Watcher' and some other things. I'm very enthusiastic about the business we have with him. And for me, it's just beginning."

The outlet also raised the question of Murphy's possible return to Disney when his Netflix deal expires. According to THR, Dana Walden, the company's chair of entertainment, claimed it would be "her dream to have him back at her studio" — Friedlander was mostly tight-lipped. "Again, I'm really happy with our relationship with Ryan, and I'm not surprised that he's a popular guy," the Netflix boss added. "His shows are really fantastic — it's why he's always in demand."

Personally, I'm of the mind that Ryan Murphy projects are tired and overdone. He has a style about his filmmaking, I'll give him that, but he's becoming a genre, much like Seth MacFarlane did in his heyday, and that didn't work out so great for the "Family Guy" creator in the long run. Yes, his work is syndicated and he's still pumping out new episodes like crazy — but do most people care? That's where Murphy seems to be headed. But hey, money is money, folks.