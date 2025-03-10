Drop Review: This Bad Date Makes For A Killer Thriller [SXSW]

Let it never be said that original cinema is dead so long as studios keep thinking that horror is a good investment. Or, in this case, more of a horror/thriller. In any event, genre filmmaking remains one of the few spaces where original movies can thrive, and leave it to Christopher Landon, of "Happy Death Day" fame, to bring us one of the most entertaining original thrillers to come about in some time. Enter "Drop," which just had its world premiere at SXSW more than a month ahead of its theatrical release. Universal Pictures is right to have confidence in this one, as it's a lean, crowd-pleasing ride worth taking. Buckle up for one bad yet wilding entertaining, nail-biter of a date.

The film centers on Violet (Meghann Fahy), a widowed mother who is going on her first date in years. When she arrives at an upscale restaurant to meet her patient, handsome date Henry (Brandon Sklenar), Violet quickly becomes terrorized by a series of anonymous, threatening drops to her phone, distracting her from the occasion. She is soon instructed to do terrible things on a mystery person's behalf, or else Violet's young son and babysitting sister will be killed. Let the games begin.

After seeing the trailer for "Drop" many times in theaters in recent months I thought that A) it looked like a damn good time and B) that the trailer gave far too much of the movie away. For anyone who may have had a similar thought, rest assured that Landon's largely contained thriller has many surprises in store. The term edge-of-your-seat gets thrown around a lot but, at various times, this movie truly earns it.