Drop Review: This Bad Date Makes For A Killer Thriller [SXSW]
Let it never be said that original cinema is dead so long as studios keep thinking that horror is a good investment. Or, in this case, more of a horror/thriller. In any event, genre filmmaking remains one of the few spaces where original movies can thrive, and leave it to Christopher Landon, of "Happy Death Day" fame, to bring us one of the most entertaining original thrillers to come about in some time. Enter "Drop," which just had its world premiere at SXSW more than a month ahead of its theatrical release. Universal Pictures is right to have confidence in this one, as it's a lean, crowd-pleasing ride worth taking. Buckle up for one bad yet wilding entertaining, nail-biter of a date.
The film centers on Violet (Meghann Fahy), a widowed mother who is going on her first date in years. When she arrives at an upscale restaurant to meet her patient, handsome date Henry (Brandon Sklenar), Violet quickly becomes terrorized by a series of anonymous, threatening drops to her phone, distracting her from the occasion. She is soon instructed to do terrible things on a mystery person's behalf, or else Violet's young son and babysitting sister will be killed. Let the games begin.
After seeing the trailer for "Drop" many times in theaters in recent months I thought that A) it looked like a damn good time and B) that the trailer gave far too much of the movie away. For anyone who may have had a similar thought, rest assured that Landon's largely contained thriller has many surprises in store. The term edge-of-your-seat gets thrown around a lot but, at various times, this movie truly earns it.
Drop is an old-school thriller centered on new-school tech
It is a common complaint about movies these days: "They don't make 'em like they used to." This is usually getting at the fact that much of Hollywood's output these days is reliant on old franchises or recycled ideas. What we have with "Drop" is a truly old school, adult-focused movie that isn't based on a damn thing. It's refreshing.
Landon is a clever filmmaker who seems to be getting more confident each time he steps behind the camera. While he's known for blending horror with comedy, here he plays it pretty straight. There are moments of much-needed levity, but it's never too much. Landon plays on lots of fears, primarily a date going worse than anyone could possibly imagine. Yet, he's also playing a lot with modern fears brought on by our tech-focused world. It makes one really believe we missed out by not having him direct "Scream 7."
If there is a downside, it's that this plays into the whole "trauma horror" trope that's been quite popular as of late. Even so, Landon makes good use of it here as the theme really helps drive the story.
Drop is a showcase for its stellar lead actors
Blumhouse has become a trusted name in horror. Here, the house that Jason Blum built demonstrates why it's become a name for audiences to trust.Yes, Blumhouse had a rough go in 2024 with movies like "Afraid" and "Imaginary," but teaming up with Landon once again makes a serious case for Blumhouse getting back on track. "Drop" feels like the Blumhouse machine doing what it does best, it pleases me to say. The studio is one of the few out there attempting to allow original ideas to flourish, and here, it pays off handsomely.
"Drop" is a very contained piece, largely taking place in one location and focused almost entirely on its two leads. A movie like this falls apart in a heartbeat if those leads don't sell it. Fortunately, Landon and the casting department nailed it there, with "White Lotus" breakout Meghann Fahy getting the opportunity to make a strong case for herself as a leading lady. This movie rests squarely on her shoulders and she carries it comfortably.
Meanwhile, Brandon Sklenar, coming off of last year's smash hit "It Ends With Us," continues to make a case for himself as one of Hollywood's next A-list leading men. He is endlessly charming, never overdoing it, offering up that "it" factor that is tough to define. Whatever "it" is, he has it. Together, Fahy and Sklenar have great chemistry, which makes a clever script sing.
Ultimately, what Landon has crafted is an old-school good time at the movies. It's not an awards season darling. It's not some hyperbolic "this will change your life" sort of movie. It's just a damn good time.
/Film Rating: 8 out of 10
"Drop" hits theaters on April 11, 2025.