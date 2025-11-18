Margot Robbie's Next Movie Could Be The First Big Box Office Hit Of 2026

"Barbie" star Margot Robbie is one of Hollywood's unquestioned A-list stars. Jacob Elordi is absolutely on the verge of adding his name to the A-list, if he hasn't already, after his work on "Euphoria" and Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein." Pair them with director Emerald Fennell, who is coming off of provocative works such as "Saltburn" and "Promising Young Woman," and what do you get? A new adaptation of "Wuthering Heights," which has the makings of our first bonafide box office hit of 2026.

Warner Bros. recently released a new trailer for "Wuthering Heights," which you can check out below. After just a handful of days, the YouTube version of the trailer has amassed more than 21 million views. While trailers go out all over the internet these days, based on that number alone, it's in good company, and interest is very high. Given that WB spent in the $80 million range to make this movie happen, that's good news. It's also very good news for Robbie, who suffered a sizable misfire when "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" flopped at the box office earlier this year.

For the sake of comparison, A24's "Materialists," another romantic drama, had its main trailer rack up 23 million lifetime trailer views on YouTube. It went on to make $105 million worldwide. Mind you, "Wuthering Heights" only released its new trailer several days ago. The main trailer for Ryan Coogler's "Sinners" similarly racked up 31 million lifetime views on YouTube, with "Sinners" itself ultimately becoming a smash hit, pulling in $368 million worldwide. The trailer for Fennell's latest could easily touch an identical number.

Another film to look at might be "The Conjuring: Last Rites," with its main trailer earning 25 million lifetime views on YouTube. It's one of 2025's biggest hits with $494 million worldwide.