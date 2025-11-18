Margot Robbie's Next Movie Could Be The First Big Box Office Hit Of 2026
"Barbie" star Margot Robbie is one of Hollywood's unquestioned A-list stars. Jacob Elordi is absolutely on the verge of adding his name to the A-list, if he hasn't already, after his work on "Euphoria" and Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein." Pair them with director Emerald Fennell, who is coming off of provocative works such as "Saltburn" and "Promising Young Woman," and what do you get? A new adaptation of "Wuthering Heights," which has the makings of our first bonafide box office hit of 2026.
Warner Bros. recently released a new trailer for "Wuthering Heights," which you can check out below. After just a handful of days, the YouTube version of the trailer has amassed more than 21 million views. While trailers go out all over the internet these days, based on that number alone, it's in good company, and interest is very high. Given that WB spent in the $80 million range to make this movie happen, that's good news. It's also very good news for Robbie, who suffered a sizable misfire when "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" flopped at the box office earlier this year.
For the sake of comparison, A24's "Materialists," another romantic drama, had its main trailer rack up 23 million lifetime trailer views on YouTube. It went on to make $105 million worldwide. Mind you, "Wuthering Heights" only released its new trailer several days ago. The main trailer for Ryan Coogler's "Sinners" similarly racked up 31 million lifetime views on YouTube, with "Sinners" itself ultimately becoming a smash hit, pulling in $368 million worldwide. The trailer for Fennell's latest could easily touch an identical number.
Another film to look at might be "The Conjuring: Last Rites," with its main trailer earning 25 million lifetime views on YouTube. It's one of 2025's biggest hits with $494 million worldwide.
Can Wuthering Heights become 2025's first blockbuster hit?
Emily Bronte's 1847 novel "Wuthering Heights" has been adapted for the screen several times, but Fennell has a knack for making provocative cinema. Described as "a wild, passionate story of intense and almost demonic love," the book centers on Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, a foundling adopted by Catherine's father. Following her father's death, Heathcliff is bullied mercilessly by Catherine's brother, all the while believing that his love for Catherine is not reciprocated. Thus, he leaves only to return years later, wealthy and polished, aiming to exact revenge.
Warner Bros. and Fennell have declined to release much of a synopsis for their movie, but it is said to be "loosely based" on the novel.
YouTube trailer views alone aren't an indicator of what a movie will eventually do at the box office, but it's sure as heck an indicator of interest. To that end, the teaser for "Wuthering Heights" racked up 11 million views. What we're seeing, in this case, is a rapidly increasing level of interest from prospective ticket buyers. It certainly doesn't hurt that this is a romantic, seemingly very horny movie that is coming out over Valentine's Day weekend.
We've also seen in recent years that movies aimed at women can be huge breakout hits. "Barbie" made an astonishing $1.4 billion at the box office in 2023, straight-up shocking the industry. 2024 also saw "It Ends With Us" pull in a very surprising $350 million. This movie not only has big stars, but it features a soundtrack from Grammy winner Charlie XCX, which could very well help boost interest, particularly amongst younger audiences. There's reason to believe this film can go the distance and become an out-and-out, unqualified success.
"Wuthering Heights" is set to hit theaters on February 13, 2026.