Sinners Is A Box Office Behemoth – But Warner Bros. Screwed Up In One Major Way

It may sound like banging on a well-beaten drum at this point, but that doesn't make it any less true: Director Ryan Coogler's "Sinners" is one of the biggest box office hits of the year. It's also the first original movie of any kind to make more than $200 million domestically in nearly a decade and has been met with near-universal praise, meaning it's likely to enjoy eternal life well beyond the box office, securing its place in the annals of cinema history. Really, it's hard to find a downside to the whole thing. That said, Warner Bros. did drop the ball in one big, glaring way.

On its seventh weekend of release, "Sinners" crossed the $350 million mark globally, adding another $5.2 million to its ever-growing domestic box office total as it continues to firmly hang around in the top 10. As of this writing, the film has grossed $267 million in North America to go with $83 million overseas, making it the seventh-biggest movie globally of 2025 overall. $400 million worldwide is still very much in the cards, which is a wild number for an original movie, particularly in the pandemic era.

Dating back to its excellent $48 million opening in April, "Sinners" has been killing it in ways nobody thought possible. So, what's the downside? Looking at those numbers, it's hard not to notice that the movie has made less than 24% of its total global gross overseas. For a movie that has done so well in the U.S. (one that comes from the director behind worldwide hits such as "Black Panther" and "Creed," no less), that's worth raising an eyebrow over.

While I can't claim to know the ins and outs of Warner Bros.' marketing strategy, it's crystal clear that the studio made a grave error by underestimating this film's potential overseas. In doing so, WB evidently left a great deal of money on the table, incorrectly assuming that demand internationally for a vampire movie with a primarily Black cast would be limited.