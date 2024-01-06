One Saltburn Moment Evoked 'Squeals' Behind The Scenes That Had To Be Edited Out

This article contains spoilers for "Saltburn."

Outside of Luca Guadagnino, nobody is making "vibes" movies like "Saltburn." Writer and director Emerald Fennell's follow-up to "Promising Young Woman" is just as provocative as her Oscar-winning feature directorial debut. The film is ostensibly a cross between "Brideshead Revisited" and "The Talented Mr. Ripley" ("Brideshead" author Evelyn Waugh is even named-dropped at one point), following a student at the University of Oxford — one who goes by the Dickensian moniker of Oliver Quick, as played by Barry Keoghan — as he latches onto a rich, popular peer named Felix (Jacob Elordi). However, for all its high-art influences, "Saltburn" is much less interested in themes about wealth and Britain's crumbling aristocracy than it is in luxuriant close-ups of its characters' body hair or montages of people glistening with sweat as they gyrate, party, or merely lounge about half (or fully) naked.

"Saltburn," in other words, is a gratifyingly horny film, though there is one particularly salacious moment that has taken the internet by storm. The scene in question finds Oliver spying longfully on Felix as he performs the (ahem) five-knuckle shuffle while taking a bath. After Felix finishes polishing the banister, Oliver slinks into the bathroom and lustfully gulps up what remains of the protein-enriched tub water, even going so far as to rim the drain. This is the part where I ruin the mood by admitting this shot didn't quite land the same for me ... as I had only barely fished out a nasty mass of soap and hair from a shower drain right before I watched Fennell's film.

At the time, though, I can only imagine what it felt like to watch Keoghan sloppily slurp salty surprise on the set of "Saltburn." (That certainly puts the title in a new context.)