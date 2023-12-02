No, Saltburn Is Not A 'Poor People Are Evil' Movie

"Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho didn't expect his film to resonate all around the world in the way that it did. "I was amazed by the response because I really thought that this film was just full of Korean details, and the actors — their performances were full of very Korean nuances," Bong told The Blacklist. His theory for why the film transcended language and cultural barriers so well? "I think maybe there is no borderline between countries now because we all live in the same country, it's called capitalism."

There's a truth to this, but there are almost certainly nuances to "Parasite" that foreign critics and moviegoers missed, even if they loved the movie overall. And while "Saltburn" has drawn plenty of "Parasite" comparisons, it's not set in a country called capitalism. It's set in England: the weird, dysfunctional little nation that was once the seat of an empire, but is now the crumbling core of a not particularly United Kingdom.

English capitalism, and its associated class system, has a massive hangover from feudalism. We still have a royal family, we still have a House of (unelected) Lords, we still have peerages, hereditary titles, coats of arms, seats of power — all things that tend to correlate with wealth, but aren't synonymous with it. Even the wealthiest members of the British aristocracy have only a fraction of Bill Gates' net worth, but many would nonetheless look down their noses at him for being the son of a schoolteacher and an attorney (and, of course, for being an American). In Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice," one of the chief objections to Jane Bennet as a prospective match is the fact that her uncle has (shudder) a job.

"I think I have heard you say that their uncle is an attorney on Meryton." "Yes; and they have another, who lives somewhere near Cheapside." "That is capital," added her sister, and they both laughed heartily. "If they had uncles enough to fill ALL Cheapside," cried Bingley, "it would not make them one jot less agreeable." "But it must very materially lessen their chance of marrying men of any consideration in the world," replied Darcy.

Elizabeth Bennet gets the keys to Pemberley by accidentally playing hard-to-get with the hot rich guy who owns it. Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) gets his hands on Saltburn through other methods. But both stories are focused on the bitter stratification of the British upper classes, rather than the vast gulf between the upper class and working class, because ...