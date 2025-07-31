The Conjuring: Last Rites Final Trailer Retcons A Major Piece Of Franchise Lore

The entirety of "The Conjuring" movies was leading up to this. The supernatural saga, centered on paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, respectively), has only gained steam over the course of nine total entries since James Wan's 2013 original — mainline films and spin-offs included. Even the spookiest things must come to an end, however, and one only has to look at the title of this year's "Last Rites" to realize it has all the makings of one final swan song for one of the most successful franchises in the entire genre.

But don't let looks deceive you. The end of the line may be coming, but there's still a lot we don't know about horror's most obsessive power couple. The first trailer for "The Conjuring: Last Rites" confirmed that the Warrens' final case would involve the infamous Smurl family haunting, a shocking bit of real-world folklore that remains contentious to this day. There, it was implied that Ed and Lorraine have encountered over a "thousand" individual cases over the course of their careers ... only a fraction of which we've actually seen over the course of the films, of course. Well, the final trailer released today (which you can watch above) adds yet another crucial piece of the puzzle. Indeed, one key reveal brings the entire franchise full circle in a way we may not have expected — and, in the process, retcons a major piece of lore in "The Conjuring" as a whole.

For those who'd rather go in completely spoiler-free, consider this your last warning to turn back now. For everyone else, join us down below. As that one creepy demon child snarls in the footage: "We've been waiting so patiently for you."