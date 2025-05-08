The Conjuring: Last Rites Trailer Confirms The 'Last Case' For Ed And Lorraine Warren
It's officially the beginning of the end for our favorite power couple of demonologists in the highly-successful "The Conjuring" universe. Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga for well over a decade since 2013's "The Conjuring," are finally wrapping up their tenure as the face of horror's long-running franchise. We only just received our first glimpse at "The Conjuring: Last Rites," but hearing about the grand finale to the main storyline of demon hunters is one thing — seeing it is quite another.
Warner Bros. has released the first official teaser for "Last Rites," and it certainly feels like the culmination we've been building towards all along. A brief tour of the Warrens' familiar trophy room (which is filled with all manner of haunted items), a reminder of all the foes they've vanquished (or simply narrowly survived) over the years, and a reminder that there are literally a thousand cases that our odd couple has consulted on off-screen between movies sets the stage for what is perhaps their toughest one yet. The next and last mainline "Conjuring" film centers on the infamous Smurl family haunting, which is certain to pose the greatest challenge yet for the Warrens.
The footage has all sorts of visuals with cascading blood, creepy-looking demons, and jump scares aplenty, so what are you waiting for? Check it out above!
The Conjuring: Last Rites explains why this was the Warrens' last case
As much as horror franchises like "The Conjuring" might seem built to go on forever, the time has come for the Warrens to hang it up for good — and we're about to see why this was the case. The "Last Rites" teaser promises a spectacularly traumatic conclusion to this sweeping story (though spin-offs like "The Crooked Man" may yet go on, as teased early on in the footage). What could possibly cause two of the most hardened and fearless demonologists to abruptly call it quits? Well, allow me to point you in the general direction of all two minutes and 23 seconds of harrowing visuals above.
"The Conjuring: Last Rites" comes from director Michael Chaves, the filmmaker behind several prior installments of the franchise such as "The Curse of La Llorona," "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It," and, most recently, "The Nun II," and produced by original director James Wan and longtime "The Conjuring" producer (and current DC Studios co-head) Peter Safran. Based on real events (or at least based on real accounts of events purported to have happened), the story explores the notorious Smurl haunting that allegedly saw a demon living in the family's duplex for the better part of two decades in the 1970s and '80s. In addition to Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, the film stars Mia Tomlinson as the couple's now grown-up daughter Judy and Ben Hardy as Judy's boyfriend. Joining them will be Steve Coulter (as returning character Father Gordon), Rebecca Calder, Elliot Cowan, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Beau Gadsdon, John Brotherton, and Shannon Kook.
"The Conjuring: Last Rites" scares its way into theaters September 5, 2025, in the United States and September 3, 2025, internationally.