The Conjuring: Last Rites Trailer Confirms The 'Last Case' For Ed And Lorraine Warren

It's officially the beginning of the end for our favorite power couple of demonologists in the highly-successful "The Conjuring" universe. Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga for well over a decade since 2013's "The Conjuring," are finally wrapping up their tenure as the face of horror's long-running franchise. We only just received our first glimpse at "The Conjuring: Last Rites," but hearing about the grand finale to the main storyline of demon hunters is one thing — seeing it is quite another.

Warner Bros. has released the first official teaser for "Last Rites," and it certainly feels like the culmination we've been building towards all along. A brief tour of the Warrens' familiar trophy room (which is filled with all manner of haunted items), a reminder of all the foes they've vanquished (or simply narrowly survived) over the years, and a reminder that there are literally a thousand cases that our odd couple has consulted on off-screen between movies sets the stage for what is perhaps their toughest one yet. The next and last mainline "Conjuring" film centers on the infamous Smurl family haunting, which is certain to pose the greatest challenge yet for the Warrens.

The footage has all sorts of visuals with cascading blood, creepy-looking demons, and jump scares aplenty, so what are you waiting for? Check it out above!

