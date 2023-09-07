The Nun 2 Review: A Frequently Fun And Violent Romp Falls Victim To Prequelitis

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the movie being reviewed here wouldn't exist.

Against all odds, director James Wan's "The Conjuring" movies somehow managed to hit that horror sweet spot. It takes a deceptive amount of skill to find that special balance between brutal, nightmare-inducing scares and a refreshingly uncynical worldview — one that never took characters we actually came to love and subjected them to abject cruelty. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson's performances as expert demonologists Lorraine and Ed Warren went a long way towards grounding such supernatural antics in genuine earnestness, and their absence immediately put 2018's "The Nun" at a creative disadvantage. Detailing the origins of the sinister demon Valak (Bonnie Aarons), the spin-off/prequel film was savaged by critics (it's mostly better than you remember!) despite delivering a pair of eminently compelling leads: Taissa Farmiga's Sister Irene and her French-Canadian sidekick Maurice, better known as Frenchie (Jonas Bloquet).

Both make their returns in "The Nun II" along with their nun-too-happy foe (sorry), and together this unlikely trio treats audiences to a thrilling new dynamic between them, but things don't feel quite as new and exciting this time around. Or, rather, that potential gradually wears off the longer the sequel goes on. Despite packing in a number of nifty scares and establishing a tone that overtly embraces its own absurdity, the film's inescapable connections to the overall franchise hinder its goals more than it helps.

Ultimately, "The Nun II" doesn't come close to matching the highs of the mainline "The Conjuring" films. But neither does it succumb to the shortcomings that bedeviled its predecessor. Instead, this follow-up settles for something less ambitious — and somewhat less rewarding — as a result.