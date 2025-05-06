The Conjuring 4's 'True' Ghost Story Was Already Made As '90s TV Movie

Fans might be surprised to hear it, but "The Conjuring: Last Rites" won't be the first time we've seen this specific case of supernatural activity in a fictionalized adaptation. It's easy to understand why this case generated so much media attention at the time, however, as the unfortunate Smurl family moved into a duplex in Pennsylvania and found themselves experiencing all sorts of inexplicable phenomenon across 15 years. (Their claim that a demon was living in their home was noteworthy enough to earn an entire Wikipedia page to itself, in fact.) Naturally, they eventually recruited the Warrens for help, though not before taking their headline-making story and turning into talk show fodder, writing a published novel, and eventually making way for the 1991 movie "The Haunted." Actor Sally Kirkland earned a Golden Globe nomination for her lead performance as the matriarch of the Smurl family, but "Last Rites" should give this material the big screen treatment it deserves.

There's a reason why the decision-makers settled on this as the plot for the next "The Conjuring" film, after all. As longtime "The Conjuring" producer and current DC Studios co-boss Peter Safran told EW, "It is one of the more Googleable ones. It really fit the bill for us, being able to lean into something that audiences could go and Google after the movie. 'Oh! They really did have that many children.' 'Oh! They really were this age, and the grandparents really were there.' All of that stuff has always been meaningful to us." But despite the real-life buzz surrounding this tale (which has also inspired plenty of skeptics, to be fair), don't expect the movie to adhere strictly to what's purported to have happened. According to star Patrick Wilson:

"We've known about this one for a long time. Then writers are playing around with how it affects the family and what's going on in the family's life. That's where we can really theatricalize it. We're not making a documentary."

"Last Rites" will pick up five years after the ending of "The Devil Made Me Do It," with the Warrens retired from active field work. In addition to Wilson and Vera Farmiga, the movie will also star Mia Tomlinson as the couple's grown-up daughter Judy Warren. Expect the "Conjuring" grand finale to hit theaters September 5, 2025.