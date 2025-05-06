The Conjuring 4 Almost Pulled An Avengers: Endgame With Its Horror Villains

The Conjuring Universe is one of the most unique horror franchises to ever exist. While most horror properties (and yes, there are a plethora of 'em) take the form of numerous sequels, remakes, reboots, and requels, the "Conjuring" series is the first to adopt the model made famous by the Marvel Cinematic Universe: a "main" franchise supported by several smaller ones in its orbit. Thus, we have the three "Conjuring" films, the three "Annabelle" pictures, the two "Nun" movies, and (depending on who you're talking to) the outlier, "The Curse of La Llorona." Ironically, the "Conjuring" property also adopted the growing pains that the MCU experienced in its early days, for while there was a general set path for each — in Marvel's case, it was decades of comic book lore, and for the "Conjuring," it was the real-life exploits of demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren — there wasn't exactly a rigid plan, either.

Advertisement

Thus, while the three main "Conjuring" films each cherry-picked a case file from the Warrens' history to dramatize, the spin-off films went in their own directions, and increasingly featured implications that the Warrens could either make an appearance in them or might well be headed for a final showdown with them in the future. For instance, the final moments of "The Nun" reprised a scene from the first "Conjuring," the mid-credits scene of "The Nun II" saw Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) answering a call for a mysterious new case, and "Annabelle Comes Home" largely takes place in the Warrens' house, with Ed and Lorraine themselves appearing in supporting roles.

That latter film might've seemed like an indication of where the "Conjuring" universe may have been headed, and it looked like a very MCU-style destination. In "Annabelle Comes Home," the Warrens' daughter and a couple other characters are trapped in a house filled with the Warrens' haunted collection of totems and trinkets, and thus must face a series of spooky adversaries, including the eponymous haunted doll. It was a monster mash movie that wasn't quite an "Avengers"-type crossover film, but felt close to it. Now, on the eve of the release of what the franchise gurus are calling the final main "Conjuring" film, "Last Rites," it seems that an "Avengers: Endgame" idea for the movie was indeed briefly considered before things pivoted.

Advertisement