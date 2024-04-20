The Curse Of La Llorona: The Box Office Hit The Conjuring Universe Didn't Want

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"You can't count it!" That's what producer Peter Safran said to Entertainment Weekly in 2023 about "The Curse of La Llorona" being part of The Conjuring Universe. Safran, who has helped to spearhead the very successful horror franchise alongside James Wan since 2013, did not leave any room for interpretation there. Yet, director Michael Chaves' successful 2019 feature directorial debut contains characters from "Conjuring" films, as well as overt references to events in those stories. Be that as it may, this movie now exists as both an unquestionable hit and a film that narratively exists in The Conjuring Universe but, for technical reasons, actually doesn't.

In the era of cinematic universes, it's an almost unprecedented situation. Why provide connective tissue if the plan isn't to connect these dots? Why bother confusing audience members? Why not lump a hit movie in with a bunch of other hit movies? It flies in the face of conventional Hollywood wisdom when it comes to building out a universe. Safran has his reasons, and Warner Bros. has its reasons. Even so, this now exists as an oddball case in this specific franchise-obsessed era of the movie business.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, in honor of the hit horror flick's fifth anniversary, we're looking back at the curious case of "The Curse of La Llorona." We'll go over how the movie came to be, where this "Conjuring" confusion began, what happened when it hit theaters, why it can't officially be considered part of the hit franchise it is often lumped in with, and what lessons we can learn from it several years later. Let's dig in, shall we?