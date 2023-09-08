How Does The Nun 2's Final Scene Sets The Stage For The Conjuring 4? We Asked The Director

During that same lecture, a different student asks if Ed and Lorraine conducted the exorcism themselves, to which they explain they've only ever assisted as they're not permitted to conduct them on their own. This implies that perhaps they will be uniting with someone actually trained in the art of the exorcism, like Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) and presumably Sister Debra (Storm Reid). In order to connect the story of "The Nun" films to that of the start of "The Conjuring" films, there either needs to be a third "Nun" movie focused primarily on the return of Valak and the torment of Maurice before the Warrens arrive, or their stories need to culminate with the Warrens and Sister Irene attempting to save Maurice ... and failing.

Knowing that Maurice is not going to survive his final possession by Valak, it seems odd for this story to become "The Conjuring IV," because it would mean the timeline could end with "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It," which had an ambiguous ending insinuating future cases. However, "The Nun III" covering Maurice's demise and the Warrens failing would be the perfect buffer to lead into a comeback "The Conjuring IV" film, which could potentially cover cases like The Snedeker House, The Smurl Family, and the "White Lady" ghost of the Union Cemetery. Sort of like how "Avengers: Endgame" was the success story following The Blip of "Avengers: Infinity War."

The Snedeker House hauntings were the subject of the film "The Haunting in Connecticut," while the Smurl Family hauntings were turned into a Golden Globe-nominated made-for-TV movie called "The Haunted," so while not a part of The Conjuring Universe, they should probably be treated like the events of "The Amityville Horror" and referenced, but not featured. That said, the Union Cemetery events have yet to be explored, and as the last high-profile documented investigation of the Warrens, this could be a fitting end to their story and the franchise.