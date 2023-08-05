How Frenchie's Return In The Nun 2 Fits Into The Conjuring Universe Timeline

When audiences return to the world of "The Nun" this fall, it'll be the first time the Conjuring Universe has checked in on Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) and her pal Frenchie (Jonas Bloquet) in five years. You'd be forgiven, then, for forgetting exactly where we left the nun and the local farmer she befriended during her last encounter with Valak, the demon nun. At the end of "The Nun," all seems to be well until we learn that Frenchie has an inverted cross, a sign of demonic possession, on the back of his neck — something Irene doesn't seem to notice.

What's worse, the film then ties back into "The Conjuring" in a dark way, as we see revisit Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) giving a presentation decades in the future, revealing that they eventually performed an exorcism on Frenchie. The exorcism does not go well; Lorraine has a terrifying face-to-face encounter with Valak, and Frenchie later meets a grim fate.

According to a feature in the September 2023 issue of SFX Magazine, "The Nun II" picks up the saga of Irene and Frenchie later on — but not so late that we know the full story of his exorcism yet. "I wouldn't want to give anything away, but this is continuing the timeline," director Michael Chaves told the outlet. He explains: "Anyone who saw the first 'Conjuring' knows that Maurice [aka Frenchie] is possessed and then exorcized by the Warrens, and we know that that happens in the late '60s in the 'Conjuring' timeline."

The reveal that Frenchie is actually Maurice, a guy we saw pop up in the very first "Conjuring" movie, struck me as a silly tie-in at the time "The Nun" was released, but with so much time between films, I'm actually interested to see how the sequel will deepen that connection.