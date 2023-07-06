The Nun 2 Trailer: Taissa Farmiga Gets Back In The Habit In A Spooky Sequel

The first trailer for the film gives some insight into what exactly we should expect from this creep-tastic return to the nun v. demon tale, the impact of which has rippled through the "Conjuring" universe both before and after the events of "The Nun." Multiple times throughout these movies, audiences have seen footage of a character named Maurice (Jonas Bloquet) getting an exorcism after becoming possessed by Valak, but it's not a scene that actually ever played out in "The Nun." Instead, that movie ended with Maurice — who we previously knew as Frenchie, the man helping Irene throughout the film — unaware of a possession symbol on his neck. Will "The Nun 2" finally give us the full Maurice story?

One thing we do know is that it'll see the return of some "Conjuring"-verse castmates and the introduction of fresh faces, including that of "Euphoria" and "When They See Us" breakout star Storm Reid. Anna Popplewell ("The Chronicles of Narnia") and Katelyn Rose Downey ("The Princess") are also set to appear, with the former playing a widowed Catholic school teacher living in France with her 10-year-old kid, per Deadline. Behind the camera, "The Nun 2" was directed by Michael Chaves ("The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It"), with Akela Cooper ("Malignant," "M3GAN") among the film's writers. Like the original, the film will take place in the 1950s, before any of these characters could drop a pin and Uber the hell out of these spooky places they keep ending up in.

"The Nun 2" hits theaters on September 8, 2023.