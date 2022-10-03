Taissa Farmiga Is Reprising Her Role As Sister Irene In The Nun 2

The "Conjuring" universe just got a little bit sweeter. Following the announcement that "Euphoria" star Storm Reid had been cast in the upcoming sequel to "The Nun," The Hollywood Reporter announced that Taissa Farmiga ("American Horror Story," "The Final Girls") would be returning to reprise her role as Sister Irene. The film is due to begin production toward the end of October, with "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" director Michael Chaves at the helm.

The box office success of the most recent film helped bring the "Conjuring" universe across the $2 billion mark, something New Line Cinema clearly hopes to repeat with "The Nun 2." The original 2018 film was a spin-off of "The Conjuring 2," which introduced Bonnie Aarons' character of Valak/The Nun into the franchise's canon.

The imagery of The Nun was so striking, Warner Bros. and New Line announced the standalone film only five days after the release of "The Conjuring 2." The film was set in a 1952 monastery, with a priest (Demian Bichir) and a young nun (Farmiga) doing battle with the demon Valak. Farmiga's participation was a bit of meta-casting, as her older sister Vera Farmiga has performed as Lorraine Warren throughout the series since the very beginning.

Plot details on "The Nun 2" have been kept under wraps, but it's been said that the 1950s-era setting will continue. Sister Irene was truly put through the wringer in the first movie, and it'll be interesting to see what new horrors await her in the sequel.