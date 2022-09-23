The Nun 2 Adds Euphoria's Storm Reid In A Lead Role

Storm Reid is having a great year. Fresh off a blisteringly emotional performance in the second season of "Euphoria" and ahead of major upcoming roles in "The Last of Us" and "Searching 2," the young actor has just been cast in "The Nun 2" per The Hollywood Reporter.

"The Nun 2" will be the latest movie in the Conjuring-verse, a series of films centered around the lore of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren that began with James Wan's 2013 hit "The Conjuring." Since then, the franchise has expanded to include the "Annabelle" movies, several sequels, and "The Nun." Released in 2018, "The Nun" took place in 1950s Romania, following a Vatican priest who attempted to drive out the demon Valak from among the nuns in a remote monastery.

While details about the plot of "The Nun 2" are still sparse, Reid will reportedly play a main character in the sequel, which THR says will also be set in the '50s. Evil never truly seems to be vanquished in the Conjuring-verse, and "The Nun" ended with local Maurice (Jonas Bloquet) seemingly possessed by Valek, with a cut to the future revealing that Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) later performed an exorcism on him.