The Nun Is Officially Getting A Sequel

If you've grown a little tired of the Warrens and their adventures (least of all given the unsettling allegations made about their real-life counterparts), "The Nun" offers a welcome change of pace. The movie shifts the action to a remote monastery in Romania circa the 1950s and barely features Ed and Lorraine at all, save for an epilogue linking the film's events to the larger "Conjuring" universe. It's unclear where the story could go in "The Nun 2," seeing as "The Conjuring 2" ended with Valak being sent back to Hell by Lorraine. But you know what they say: you can't keep a good (er, bad) demon down, and there's nothing to stop the sequel from going further into the past or perhaps even closer to the present-day.

"The Conjuring" architect James Wan will once again produce "The Nun 2," with Bonnie Aarons all ready and, one hopes, willing to reprise her role as the creep-tastic Valak. However, the big thing for me is Akela Cooper's involvement as the film's scribe. After serving as either a story editor or staff writer on shows like "Grimm" and "American Horror Story," she made the leap to scripting movies with Wan's delicious, delirious giallo throwback "Malignant." Cooper and Wan have since teamed up to write the spooky doll thriller "Megan," with the former also penning the upcoming Stephen King adaptation "The Boogeyman." She's one to watch for, in other words, and I'm very curious to see what she does with a property like "The Nun."

"The Nun 2" has yet to receive a release date, but could arrive as soon as 2023.