The Only Conjuring Universe Recap You Need Before Watching The Nun 2

Where Valak is arguably the Warrens' foremost demonic foe (as we'll see later), giving her a run for her money is Malthus, the malevolent demon whose form of choice is a highly creepy-looking porcelain doll known as Annabelle. The origins of the doll and its subsequent possession are detailed in David F. Sandberg's "Annabelle: Creation."

The film begins in 1943 in Los Angeles County, when toymaker Samuel Mullins (Anthony LaPaglia) and his wife Esther (Miranda Otto) are grief-stricken after their young daughter Annabelle aka "Bee" (Samara Lee) is killed in a car accident. Praying fervently to anyone (or anything) that will let them see their daughter again, Malthus answers, in disguise as Bee's spirit, and asks to be transferred to a vessel. The Mullins choose the doll that was to be a gift for Bee, and soon after realize that the spirit inside the doll is not Bee and is most evil, attempting to quell it by sealing it inside a closet covered in pages from the Bible.

12 years later, in 1955, the Mullins allowed Sister Charlotte (Stephanie Sigman) and her displaced orphans from a shuttered nearby orphanage to take shelter in their home. Sure enough, one of the orphans, a polio-stricken girl named Janice (Talitha Bateman), frees Annabelle from her closet cage, and the doll proceeds to terrorize her and her friends. The demon possesses Janice, allowing her to walk, and causes the deaths of both Samuel and Esther before Sister Charlotte manages to lock her away in the closet once again.

However, the possessed Janice escapes (through a hole in the wall!) finds her way to another orphanage in Santa Monica, California, and re-names herself Annabelle, whereupon she is adopted by Pete and Sharon Higgins (Brian Howe and Kerry O'Malley).