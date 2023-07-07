The Insidious: The Red Door Credits Feature Patrick Wilson Singing With One Of His Favorite Bands
"Insidious: The Red Door" is the big new release in theaters this weekend, with Patrick Wilson returning to the franchise not only as the star, but as the one calling the shots. Yes, Wilson stepped behind the camera to make his feature directorial debut with the film, which Chris Evangelista reviewed for /Film. However, it turns out Wilson also managed to sneak in a collaboration with the metal band Ghost as well, as he sings on a track from the band that plays over the film's end credits.
The song, titled "Stay," doesn't contain any spoilers for the film, so fear not if you haven't seen it. But it does feature Wilson singing alongside the band. Speaking with Bloody Disgusting, the actor/filmmaker explained how the whole thing came together. "I became friends with Tim Bickford, who's at label, and he and I just on our own would sit and throw around ideas," said Wilson. Ghost had worked with Blumhouse before, composing "Hunter's Moon" for the "Halloween Kills" soundtrack, so there was already some connective tissue there. But Wilson didn't want to just repeat the past:
"I didn't know if I wanted to ask them again. I wanted to do something different. I knew it needed to be different. But I knew I would not have a lot of time or money, to be quite honest with you."
Luckily for Wilson, Ghost already had a track that was ready to go and just so happened to fit the themes of the film perfectly.
How the track came together
Given the film's low budget, there probably wasn't enough money to get a big band like Ghost in the studio long enough to craft a song for "The Red Door" from scratch. Fortunately, "Stay" was there, awaiting Patrick Wilson's vocals. "I said, 'And My dream is to sing on the track,'" said Wilson. "Because I think it would be one, probably not since John Carpenter and singing 'Big Trouble Little China.' I don't know if a director has sung on their own track on their own album or their own movie." Tobias Forge, the lead singer of the band, was all for it. Wilson explained:
"I said, 'Look, I don't know if we can do this, but thank you for trying. These are the themes of the movie.' I went through everything because they hadn't seen the movie. I said, 'This is stuff I want to deal with if I could find a song.' Then, literally within two weeks, he was like, 'This may be the track. It's already done, so you don't even have to pay for it to be done.'"
It was a ridiculous bit of good fortune. So Wilson just went and did it before necessarily getting the approval from the higher-ups at Blumhouse. A bit of a "better to ask for forgiveness than permission" type of situation. Wilson added:
"He sent me the track, and the lyrics blew me away. Then he said, 'Tobias would really be down for you doing the first two verses, and then he comes in like, basically, the devil's presence.' I thought, 'This is incredible.' It's like [my character] Josh Lambert singing it in a weird way. Oh, this is going to be great."
It's fitting since this was a personal film for Wilson, as he drew on his own real-life experience to flesh out the story. Just a cool bonus that he got to sing with a best-selling metal band on the soundtrack as well.
"Insidious: The Red Door" is now playing in theaters.