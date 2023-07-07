The Insidious: The Red Door Credits Feature Patrick Wilson Singing With One Of His Favorite Bands

"Insidious: The Red Door" is the big new release in theaters this weekend, with Patrick Wilson returning to the franchise not only as the star, but as the one calling the shots. Yes, Wilson stepped behind the camera to make his feature directorial debut with the film, which Chris Evangelista reviewed for /Film. However, it turns out Wilson also managed to sneak in a collaboration with the metal band Ghost as well, as he sings on a track from the band that plays over the film's end credits.

The song, titled "Stay," doesn't contain any spoilers for the film, so fear not if you haven't seen it. But it does feature Wilson singing alongside the band. Speaking with Bloody Disgusting, the actor/filmmaker explained how the whole thing came together. "I became friends with Tim Bickford, who's at label, and he and I just on our own would sit and throw around ideas," said Wilson. Ghost had worked with Blumhouse before, composing "Hunter's Moon" for the "Halloween Kills" soundtrack, so there was already some connective tissue there. But Wilson didn't want to just repeat the past:

"I didn't know if I wanted to ask them again. I wanted to do something different. I knew it needed to be different. But I knew I would not have a lot of time or money, to be quite honest with you."

Luckily for Wilson, Ghost already had a track that was ready to go and just so happened to fit the themes of the film perfectly.