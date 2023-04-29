Insidious: The Red Door Drew From Patrick Wilson's Real-Life Experience

"Insidious: The Red Door," the fifth film in the "Insidious" series, will mark the directorial debut of actor Patrick Wilson. Many horror fans got to know Wilson not only as the star of the first two "Insidious" movies, but also as the affable ghost-hunter Ed Warren in several features set in the "Conjuring" universe. Wilson is horror's dad. He's also a long-working, talented actor who has appeared in any number of intense indie pieces, thrillers, superhero blockbusters, and Oscar-bait dramas. He has been nominated for two Tony awards (for "The Full Monty" and for "Oklahoma!") and an Emmy (for "Angels in America"), and is never anything less than a dynamic, serviceable screen presence.

In the "Insidious" movies, Wilson plays Josh Lambert, the father of a 10-year-old named Dalton (Ty Simpkins) who possesses astral projection powers. Dalton has unwittingly attracted demons and ghosts out of an eerie purgatorial realm called The Further (italics necessary), as ghosts are drawn to living human consciousnesses that go traipsing into other realms. The family members themselves are haunted. Only by erasing their memories (as happens at the end of "Insidious: Chapter 2") can they escape the monsters.

For "The Red Door," Wilson, 49, was allowed to draw from his own personal school experiences to flesh out the movie. The new film sees Dalton, now 18, heading off to art school for the first time. His demons will reappear, as his memories of The Further will be unlocked by his art. Wilson, who has a BFA in Drama from Carnegie Mellon University, knows about art school, and wanted to insert his own college experience into his film. In a recent interview with IGN, Wilson expressed his enthusiasm.