Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom And The Flash Will Feature Never-Before-Used VFX Techniques, Patrick Wilson Says

Get ready for more scenes of Patrick Wilson yelling. The actor is reprising his role as Arthur Curry's half-brother Orm (AKA Ocean Master) in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," a DC Extended Universe sequel that once again pairs him opposite Jason Momoa as the eponymous superhero, with James Wan calling the shots.

"Lost Kingdom" is the latest effects-heavy movie for Wilson, coming after the first "Aquaman" film and his collaborations with director Roland Emmerich on "Midway" and "Moonfall." It's also arriving at a time when multiverse stories are suddenly all the rage in comic book superhero movies, on the heels of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." The impending "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" will, as its title implies, take audiences even further into the different timelines of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Then, later this year, the DCEU's long-awaited "Flash" solo film will see Ezra Miller's Barry Allen create an alternate reality in a storyline inspired by the famous "Flashpoint" comic book arc.

Wilson commented on the rise of the cinematic multiverse in an interview with Collider, noting that it's already "so overused now, as a term." He went on to tease the innovative visual effects that both the "Aquaman" sequel and "Flash" movie will use in order to bring their, respectively, underwater and timeline-altering sequences to life: