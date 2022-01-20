The Flash Movie Is Getting A Comic Book Prequel Co-Starring Ben Affleck's Batman
After years of development, Andy Muschetti's "The Flash" is finally racing into theaters this year. Based on the iconic "Flashpoint" storyline, Ezra Miller's Scarlet Speedster will journey into the DC multiverse for an adventure that could have ramifications for young Barry Allen's past, present, and future. However, before he crosses the finish line and onto the big screen, this version of the Fastest Man Alive will star in his own comic book series that will act as a prequel to the highly anticipated feature film.
Following in the footsteps of many DC Extended Universe movies before it such as "Man of Steel," "Suicide Squad," and "Justice League," "The Flash" is the latest film from DC Entertainment to invigorate corporate synergy by receiving a canon DC Comics tie-in series. Titled "The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive," the series is written by Kenny Porter and will feature art from Ricardo López Ortiz, Juan Ferreyra, and Jason Howard in each of the three issues, respectively. The first issue will also feature a variant cover from "The Flash" director Andy Muschetti.
The story will see Miller's Flash take on his first real villain since the events of his last cinematic appearance in "Justice League." However, as the hero is just getting his feet wet in the world of crime-fighting, he turns to a new friend when he needs a little guidance in that particular area. Here's the official synopsis of the upcoming three-issue series.
In "The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive," Barry Allen's world-saving adventure with the Justice League has driven Central City's favorite son to become a truly skilled and inspirational Super Hero. But when a new threat by the name of Girder emerges in Central City, Barry turns to Batman for advice on training to master his powers. Under the Dark Knight's tutelage, The Fastest Man Alive will have to find a way to defeat this metallic menace or be crushed by Girder's strength!
Run, Run As Fast As You Can
There's a lot to unpack in that blurb. Of course, the biggest thing is the involvement of Batman. As we learned from the DC FanDome teaser, "The Flash" will deal with multiple Batmen, most notably Michael Keaton. Based on the artwork and their past relationship in the movies, not to mention the fact that the comic miniseries is a prequel set before any multiverse-meddling, we can assume that this Dark Knight is the one portrayed by Ben Affleck. Here's the main cover art for the first issue of "The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive," by Max Fiumara:
The second notable thing to point out is that Barry Allen will be facing off with Girder. Tony Woodward's indestructible steel alter ego is a particularly notable member of Flash's rogues' gallery, and Greg Finley appeared as Girder in a number of episodes of The CW's TV show "The Flash," starring Grant Gustin. With the new movie being inspired by "Flashpoint," could we see the Arrowverse's Girder crossover into the DCEU? After all, Gustin's Flash did come face to face with Miller's Flash in "Crisis on Infinite Earths" event. Could Girder be the next character from the Arrowverse to encounter Ezra Miller? Realistically, the answer is probably no, but you never know.
The first issue of "The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive" hits comic book shops on April 26, 2022 and the three-issue trade paperback collection is scheduled for some time in October. That's perfect timing since "The Flash" starring Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdu, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, and Rudy Mancuso premieres exclusively in theaters on November 4, 2022.