The Flash Movie Is Getting A Comic Book Prequel Co-Starring Ben Affleck's Batman

After years of development, Andy Muschetti's "The Flash" is finally racing into theaters this year. Based on the iconic "Flashpoint" storyline, Ezra Miller's Scarlet Speedster will journey into the DC multiverse for an adventure that could have ramifications for young Barry Allen's past, present, and future. However, before he crosses the finish line and onto the big screen, this version of the Fastest Man Alive will star in his own comic book series that will act as a prequel to the highly anticipated feature film.

Following in the footsteps of many DC Extended Universe movies before it such as "Man of Steel," "Suicide Squad," and "Justice League," "The Flash" is the latest film from DC Entertainment to invigorate corporate synergy by receiving a canon DC Comics tie-in series. Titled "The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive," the series is written by Kenny Porter and will feature art from Ricardo López Ortiz, Juan Ferreyra, and Jason Howard in each of the three issues, respectively. The first issue will also feature a variant cover from "The Flash" director Andy Muschetti.

The story will see Miller's Flash take on his first real villain since the events of his last cinematic appearance in "Justice League." However, as the hero is just getting his feet wet in the world of crime-fighting, he turns to a new friend when he needs a little guidance in that particular area. Here's the official synopsis of the upcoming three-issue series.