Insidious: The Red Door Review: A Mostly Successful Trip Back Into The Further

In 2015, someone made the boneheaded mistake of remaking "Poltergeist." It didn't go so well, even with the dependable presence of Sam Rockwell. Perhaps the film felt extra needless because five years earlier we were already given a pretty good new take on the ideas from "Poltergeist." I'm talking about "Insidious," a film that owes more than a few things to the Steven Spielberg/Tobe Hooper horror classic. Like that film, "Insidious" dealt with a suburban family falling apart as they dealt with a house of horrors. At their wit's end, the family calls in paranormal investigators to help. Sound familiar?

"Insidious" was a creepy little James Wan/Leigh Whannell fright flick that packed on suburban scares and managed to make audiences jump out of their seats. It was also a big hit, and when that happens in the horror genre, it can only mean one thing: franchise time! Sure enough, "Insidious" has spawned a slew of sequels. The latest is "Insidious: The Red Door," and while it probably won't be the final "Insidious" movie — there's still money to be made! — it is a film that attempts to close the book on the poor, haunted Lambert family. The Lamberts were the stars of "Insidious" and "Insidious: Chapter 2," and then they got to take a breather. Now we get to catch back up with them, and we see that things aren't going so great.

If you need a refresher, you're in luck — "The Red Door" liberally reuses footage from "Insidious: Chapter 2" to catch the audience back up. Most notably, the film opens by reminding us about some hypnosis. In the first two films, the Lamberts dealt with both ghosts and demons and also something called The Further, a dark and spooky otherworld where fog machines always seem to be in use. Specifically, Lambert family patriarch Josh (Patrick Wilson) and his son Dalton (Ty Simpkins) discovered they had the ability to astral project and leave their bodies. This resulted in them getting caught in The Further, because parasitic demons wanted to claim their human bodies. Josh and Dalton finally escaped, at which point father and son agreed to have their memories wiped so they never had to deal with this nonsense again. But never say never.

Now, nine years later, the Lamberts have fractured. Josh and his wife Renai (Rose Byrne, severely underused here) have divorced, and Dalton has grown up into a sulking teen about to start college. And Josh has grown estranged from his family over the years, chalking this up to a mysterious "brain fog." Father and son have no memories of ghosts or The Further, and it's pulled them apart. But that's about to change.