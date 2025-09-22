Margot Robbie's Barbie Follow-Up Is A Big Box Office Flop

Margot Robbie is one of the biggest A-list stars in Hollywood. She helped turn "Barbie" into one of the biggest movies of all time. Unfortunately, even when paired with fellow Oscar-nominee Colin Farrell ("The Penguin"), she couldn't help turn "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" into a hit. Far from it, unfortunately. The original romantic fantasy epic absolutely bombed at the box office during its opening weekend, with Sony Pictures left holding the bag for this one.

Directed by Kogonada, "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" flopped at the domestic box office, taking in just $3.5 million in its debut. That was good enough for number six on the charts, just scarcely above the new Angel Studios football movie "The Senior" ($2.6 million). It also fell well below modest pre-release box office projections, which had it in the $5 to $10 million range. To make matters worse, the movie greatly underperformed overseas as well, taking in just $4.5 million for an $8 million global launch. That's dreadful for a film with such big stars and a $45 million production budget. Competition wasn't even a huge factor, as the Jordan Peele-produced "Him also felt short of expectations with $13.5 million, while "Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle" repeated at number one with just $17.3 million. There was nothing standing in its way.

The film centers on Sarah (Robbie) and David (Farrell), single strangers who meet at a mutual friend's wedding. Through a twist of fate, they find themselves in the midst of a fantastical, sweeping adventure together where they get to re-live important moments from their respective pasts.

Critics and audiences alike have not responded well to it. The movie currently sits at a lousy 37% with critics on Rotten Tomatoes, to go with a poor 59% audience score. In his review of "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" for /Film, Witney Seibold wrote, "it's not that big, it's hardly bold, and it's only beautiful on its surface."