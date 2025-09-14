Can Jordan Peele Keep Horror's Box Office Hot Streak Alive With Him?

When it comes to modern horror, few (if any) names command as much respect as that of Jordan Peele. From his breakout debut feature "Get Out" to his big, bold take on aliens with "Nope," he has earned the respect of audiences everywhere. That's as a director, though. While we wait for Peele's untitled fourth film with him in the director's chair, he's busy producing more horror features for Universal Pictures. That brings us to "Him." Directed by Justin Tipping ("Joe vs. Carole"), the studio is very much hoping Peele's good name can help make this one a hit.

"Him," a horror film unfolding in the world of professional football, is set to hit theaters on September 19 as the fall season continues to unfold. As of this writing, it's expected to pull in between $17 and $27 million domestically on opening weekend, per Box Office Theory. It's opening against Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie's "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey," which is expected to pull in between $5 and $10 million, so that won't exactly be a contender for the top spot. Also arriving that weekend is "The Senior," a very different football movie, from Angel Studios. Again, not a direct threat.

If it arrives at the higher end of current projections, Universal can probably call this one a win. It would be more or less in the same range as director Nia DaCosta's "Candyman" ($22 million opening/$77 million worldwide), which Peele also produced. The studio timed the release around the NFL season, which makes sense. It's also arriving in theaters in time for the spooky season lead-up to Halloween. If all goes well, it could/should hang around for several weeks as folks get into the spirit of the season.

As always, this all comes down to return on investment. While the budget has yet to be revealed, Peele's Monkeypaw Productions and Universal have generally kept things reasonable. "Candyman" cost $25 million before marketing. They also rescued Dev Patel's "Monkey Man" from Netflix for less than $10 million. An over/under $30 million budget seems likely here.